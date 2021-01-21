Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
PSL 2021: Islamabad United appoint Rumman Raees as bowling consultant

Photo Courtesy: rummanraees15/Twitter

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) winners Islamabad United (ISLU) announced the appointment of the left-arm pacer Rumman Raees as the bowling consultant for the 2021 edition of the tournament. The franchise made the announcement on its website on Thursday. The Karachi-born cricketer, who has been part of the side since the tournament's inception back in 2016, said that he is honoured to be appointed on the position. "ISLU have always backed me over the last five years, through my good times and my bad times, and I want to give back to them as they have given to me," the 29-year-old was quoted saying in a press release. "I'll do my utmost to make sure I can impart whatever knowledge I have with all the boys. When [head coach] Johan [Botha] asked me for an interview, I was surprised by it but having had discussions with him over the past month I think we will be able to make plans for our bowlers to maximize what we have." He added that he will show his full support to the players and share his experience with them. Related: Islamabad United appoints Johan Botha head coach for PSL 2021 Botha said that the Pakistan pacer was appointed following interviewing prominent applicants, adding that he is one of the smartest bowlers in the format.  "Rumman is part of the Islamabad United family from the start, I have worked with him in PSL 2 and he is one of the most intelligent T20 bowlers that I encountered in my years of playing T20 cricket around the world," he said. "At Islamabad United, we want to have a progressive approach that caters to modern-day T20 cricket and Rumman is perfect for our ideology. "He is playing cricket currently, understands the needs of modern-day cricket and can relate to our young bowling line-up. We are very happy to have him in the setup." The Karachi-born made 32 appearances for United and bagged 34 wickets an average of 24.05. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
