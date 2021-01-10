Live Blog: PSL 2021 draft gets underway

The drafting of players for Pakistan Super League 2021 is underway on Tuesday.

The six sides will finalise their teams for the sixth edition of the 20-over tournament which gets underway from February 20 in Karachi.

Several high-profile overseas players are headlining this year’s draft including Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, Moeen Ali, Faf du Plessis, Chris Lynn, Kevin O’Brien, Kusal Parera and Anton Devcich.

Two-time winners Islamabad United will make the first selection followed by Multan Sultan and the last year’s finalist Lahore Qalandars.

Peshawar Zalmi, who won the 2017 edition will make the fourth pick while 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators is fifth in line for its selection. Defending champions Karachi Kings will make the sixth pick.

Reigning champions Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiors in the opening game at the National Stadium.

Peshawar go for Sherfane Rutherford of West Indies as their second and final Diamond pick.

Karachi Kings select Australia all-rounder Daniel Christian as their final selection of the category.

Zalmi go for Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Afghanistan as their first pick of the Diamond category.

Reigning champions Karachi Kings opt for Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan.

The draft moves into the Diamond category.

2019 champions Quetta Gladiators select West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle and England’s Tom Banton in their squad.

South Africa middle order batsman David Miller picked by Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars go for Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan in the Platinum category.

Australia’s Chris Lynn, who played for Lahore Qalandars in the previous editions, is the first pick for Multan Sultans in the Platinum category.

Islamabad United select former Peshawar Zalmi pacer Hasan Ali as its wildcard pick for the Platinum category selection.

The draft gets underway with the Platinum category and 90 seconds have been given to every franchise to make their pick.

Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani said that PSL is a force of national pride and the brand is owned by the entire nation and everyone can relate to the hardwork which went into creating the brand. He said that the fans were the biggest stakeholders as they have supported us through thick and thin during the pandemic situation. He also announced that the organisers will try to speak with the government to allow few number of fans to watch the games in the stadiums.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the Pakistan Super League continues and develops each year. He said that the tournament unites the country but divides the cities and households with franchise competing amongst themselves. He hoped that the draft goes as planned and enjoy what is to come.

Samaa TV’s very own Shoaib Jatt says Northern captain Nauman Ali should be given a chance to prove his mettle in the 2021 edition of the PSL.

نعمان ریڈ بال ہی نہیں وائٹ بال کا بھی اچھا کرکٹر ہے یہ تصویر گذشتہ برس کے بہترین ٹی ٹوئنٹی بولر بننے کے بعد کی ہے فرنچائز کو چاہئے پاکستانی ٹیلنٹ کی بھی قدر کرتے ہوئے انہیں ایک موقع ضرور دیں۔

A football fans wishes to see Hammad Azam getting picked for the sixth edition?

92 News’ Shahzad Farooq believes star paceman Hasan Ali, who was shockingly release by 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi, can get picked by two-time champions Islamabad United asked some interesting questions regarding the fate of former Karachi Kings’ wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

حسن علی کے اسلام آباد جانے کے چانسز لگ رہے ہیں, دیکھنا ہے رضوان کو کون لیتا ہے, کراچی کے علاوہ ملتان اور اسلام آباد کے پاس بھی وکٹ کیپر نہیں ہے-#PSL6 #PSLDRAFT

Want to know how the PSL 2021 draft works? Here is a know how into the rules and regulations.

As we gear up for the #HBLPSLDraft, Imran Ahmad Khan lays out the rules and processes of the draft for us.

Here are the names of all the players up for grabs from the six categories

Check out the category wise player lists for the #HBLPSLDraft



Platinum, Diamond, Gold (Foreign)



More: https://t.co/E9sW6c4rdZ pic.twitter.com/p5Uf3LrKBY — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 9, 2021

The six franchises Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans announced the list of plays which they have retained for this year’s competition.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the PSL 2021 draft