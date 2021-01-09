Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Peshawar Zalmi part ways with Hasan Ali for PSL 2021

Pacer's name was not mentioned in team's player retention list

Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Peshawar Zalmi part ways with Hasan Ali for PSL 2021

Photo: AFP

Listen
Peshawar Zalmi have released veteran pacer Hasan Ali from its squad for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League. The 2017 winners announced the list of retained players for this year's tournament and the name of the 26-year-old fast-bowler, who has been representing the side since the competition's inception back in 2016, was not included in the side. 📢 Peshawar Zalmi Team News PSL 6 Retention List 📝Your views? ⚡#Zalmi #YellowStorm #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/SYpxooVcSk— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) January 9, 2021 He represented the side in 45 games and bagged 59 wickets at an average of 25.48 with three four-wicket hauls. He is the second highest wicket-taker in the competition's history behind left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz. PSL 2021 gets underway on February 20 in Karachi with co-hosts and reigning champions Karachi Kings playing against 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators. Zalmi begin their campaign against this year's finalist Lahore Qalandars.
