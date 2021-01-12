Perth Scorchers outclass Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2020-21

Perth Scorchers registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture on Saturday.

Batting first at the Perth Stadium, Hurricanes were restricted to 139-5, with opener D’Arcy Short scoring 54 from 47 balls. His knock included seven boundaries.

Tim David struck two fours and two maximums on his way to 23-ball 31.

Aaron Hardie was the pick of the bowlers for the Perth side with figures of 2-36 in four overs.

In reply, openers Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone scored half-centuries and put on a 123-run partnership as the hosts completed the run chase in 16.2 overs.

Roy struck an unbeaten 74 from 52 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes to his name. Livingstone’s 54-run knock came off 39 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes.

Scott Boland took the only wicket for the Hurricanes.