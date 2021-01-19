Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
BBL 2020-21: Perth Scorchers thrash Brisbane Heat

Side registered a comprehensive 59-run win on Tuesday

BBL 2020-21: Perth Scorchers thrash Brisbane Heat

Photo Courtesy: cricketcomau/Twitter

Perth Sorchers triumphed over Brisbane Heat by 59 runs in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Being sent to bat first at the Marvel Stadium, the Perth side managed 174-5 with Colin Munro’s brilliant 54-ball 82 with five boundaries and four sixes whereas Josh Inglis and Ashton Turner scoring 25 and 24 not respectively.

Morne Morkel and Jack Wildermuth picked up two wickets each for the Heat.

In reply, Brisbane were dismissed for 115 in 16.4 overs. Chris Lynn top-scored with 27 from 16 balls while Joe Denly and Lewis Gregory chipped in with their respective scores of 26 and 20.

Leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed was the pick of Perth bowlers with his figures of 3-25 while Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye bagged two wickets each.

