BBL 2020-21: Perth Scorchers triumph over Sydney Thunder

Hosts Perth Scorchers registered a 17-run win over Sydney Thunder in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture on Saturday.

Batting first at the Perth Stadium, the Scorchers scored 185-6 with Colin Munro scoring a half-century off 41 balls which included a boundary and three sixes.

Captain Ashton Turner hit three fours and two maximums on his way to 13-ball 30.

For Sydney, pacer Brendan Doggett was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 4-22.

In reply, Sam Billings scored a half-century but it wasn’t enough for the side to seal a victory as the visitors were dismissed for 168.

The wicketkeeper’s 83-run knock came off 48 balls with the help of eight boundaries and four sixes. Ben Cutting and Usman Khawaja chipped in with 31 and 26 respectively.

Jhye Richardson returned with figures of 4-24 for the hosts while Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye bagged two wickets each.