PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly going to evaluate the position of the senior team’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

The 46-year-old has been under severe criticism after the Men in Green’s poor run across all formats.

It is believed that the PCB hierarchy will evaluate the performance of the head coach upon his arrival from New Zealand which can lead to him being replaced by a foreign candidate.

Former England head coach Andy Flower and India’s World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten are believed to be in the running to replace Misbah after the South Africa series.

Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat against New Zealand in the second Test by an innings and 176 runs.

That defeat concluded another disappointing tour for the Green Caps where they only managed to win one match out of five.

Misbah was appointed in the dual role of the head coach and chief selector after the 2019 ICC World Cup.

He left the position of the chief selector in order to focus on the role of coaching and was recently replaced by former middle-order batsman Muhammad Wasim.