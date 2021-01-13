Wednesday, January 13, 2021  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1442
Misbah-ul-Haq refrained from team selection for South Africa series: report

Former batsman was criticised by cricket committee in recent meeting

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly stopped the head coach Misbah-ul-Haq from side’s playing XI in the upcoming home matches against South Africa.

As per local media reports, the 46-year-old will be allowed to only give suggestions to captain Babar Azam who will be responsible for selecting the playing XI and he will not have any authority in that matter.

The reports surfaced following a high profile meeting in which the former captain came under criticism by the PCB Cricket Committee for the side’s string of poor results over the past 16 months.

The governing body, in its press release, mentioned that they were dissatisfied with the Green Caps’ performances under his leadership but acknowledged the current circumstances because of the global pandemic is also affecting the team’s performance.

PCB stated a clarity was required in order so that the team’s approach can be assessed in the second performance evaluation following the home fixtures against South Africa.

