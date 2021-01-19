Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PCB considers allowing fans in stadiums: report

Board issues tender for provision of ticket-selling service

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Listen
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a tender for the ticket-selling service for the upcoming international and domestic tournaments.

Pakistan are set to host South Africa for two Tests and three-match T20I series from January 26.

After that, the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to commence from February 20, 2021.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the PCB is likely to host all the upcoming matches behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic.

Related: South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series

However, in an interesting turn of events the cricket board has now invited companies to come on board for provision of ticket-selling services for fixtures schedule from January – June 2021.

The development is likely to increase excitement amongst the fans as they are likely to return to the stadiums to watch some live action in the near future.

The PCB is also in talks with the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in this regard and it is believed that there will be only a limited number of spectators allowed in the stadiums.

So far, Pakistan hosted Zimbabwe behind the closed doors whereas the playoff stage of the PSL 2020 along with the National T20 Cup 2020, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 and the ongoing Pakistan Cup have been organised in absence of the spectators.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, PCB, Pakistan cricket match tickets, Pakistan vs South Africa cricket series, PSL match tickets, coronavirus,
 

