PCB committee calls for Misbah’s removal as head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee has called for the the removal of Misbah-ul-Haq as the national team’s head coach.

The former skipper appeared before the committee where his performance as the team coach was evaluated. In its recommendation to Chairman Ehsan Mani, they agreed that the former batsman should be removed from the position as soon as possible.

Five out of seven members of the body voted in favour of his ousting while the rest agreed on giving another chance to the former skipper.

He was reportedly criticised by the committee for the team’s poor performance under his leadership.

The 46-year-old was under severe criticism after the team’s dismal show against the Black Caps where they suffered four defeats in five matches.

Misbah was appointed in the dual role of the head coach and chief selector in place of Mickey Arthur and Inzamam-ul-Haq after the 2019 ICC World Cup.

The former middle-order batsman already stepped down from the role of the chief selector to focus on coaching and was replaced by Mohammad Wasim.

Under Misbah’s coaching reign, Pakistan’s overall record remained poor as the Green Caps suffered whitewashes against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand in Tests and T20I series.