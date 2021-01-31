Sunday, January 31, 2021  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Breno ecstatic as Palmeiras down Santos to win Copa Libertadores

Winger scores match-winning header in stoppage time

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Breno ecstatic as Palmeiras down Santos to win Copa Libertadores

Photo: AFP

Listen
Breno Lopes was over the moon after helping Palmeiras won their second Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 victory in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Traditionally decided over two legs, for the second edition running the final -- delayed two months by the Covid-19 pandemic -- was played as a one-off contest, kicking off in sweltering heat and inside a largely empty ground. Breno came on as a late substitute and planted a magnificent header beyond Santos goalkeeper John deep into stoppage time to settle a scrappy encounter and earn Palmeiras a spot in next month's Club World Cup in Qatar. "I can't describe the emotion," said Breno, calling it an "unforgettable day" as Palmeiras added to their 1999 triumph, when they overcame Colombia's Deportivo Cali on penalties. "We wanted this title, I was rewarded with the goal and we're the Libertadores champions." Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira, 42, became just the third European manager to win the tournament, emulating Portuguese countryman Jorge Jesus who masterminded Flamengo's 2019 triumph. Croatia's Mirko Jozic also won with Colo Colo in 1991. Palmeiras will pocket $15 million in prize money after winning South America's top club competition, with cash-strapped Santos earning $6 million as runners-up in what was just the third all-Brazilian final. Palmeiras now face a Club World Cup semi-final on February 7 against either Tigres of Mexico or Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai before a potential final against European champions Bayern Munich. Santos left with 'no answer' Santos, who last won the tournament a decade ago when a teenaged Neymar scored in the final, missed out on the opportunity to become the first Brazilian club to lift the trophy for a fourth time. "We had no answer. It was the last shot," said despondent Santos forward Marinho. "I'm sad not to bring this title home, but we fought until the end." Despite the ban on supporters from the iconic 80,000-capacity Maracana stadium, the site of one of the city's coronavirus field hospitals, local authorities agreed to grant entry to a few thousand invitees. Palmeiras, who held on to overcome River Plate in the semi-finals, were without the injured Gabriel Veron, the highly-rated 18-year-old linked to a number of Europe's top clubs. As for Sao Paulo rivals Santos, who won two of their three Libertadores titles with Pele in the side in the early 1960s, in Kaio Jorge, 19, they have one of the country's most exciting young strikers. With attacking flair in limited display in the first half, it wasn't until Santos midfielder Diego Pituca's speculative drive on 76 minutes that either team genuinely threatened. Palmeiras keeper Weverton shovelled the strike away and a fizzing follow-up shot from Felipe Jonatan flashed narrowly wide. Kaio Jorge then sent a tame overhead kick straight at Weverton, but with the game seemingly destined for extra time there was late drama after Santos coach Cuca was sent off for a touchline tussle with Marcos Rocha. Santos briefly lost focus as the eight minutes of stoppage time initially allotted elapsed, and Breno peeled off his marker, hanging in the air to head in a deep right-wing cross from Rony to spark jubilant Palmeiras celebrations. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Copa Libertadores Football Palmeiras Santos

Breno Lopes was over the moon after helping Palmeiras won their second Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 victory in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Traditionally decided over two legs, for the second edition running the final — delayed two months by the Covid-19 pandemic — was played as a one-off contest, kicking off in sweltering heat and inside a largely empty ground.

Breno came on as a late substitute and planted a magnificent header beyond Santos goalkeeper John deep into stoppage time to settle a scrappy encounter and earn Palmeiras a spot in next month’s Club World Cup in Qatar.

“I can’t describe the emotion,” said Breno, calling it an “unforgettable day” as Palmeiras added to their 1999 triumph, when they overcame Colombia’s Deportivo Cali on penalties. “We wanted this title, I was rewarded with the goal and we’re the Libertadores champions.”

Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira, 42, became just the third European manager to win the tournament, emulating Portuguese countryman Jorge Jesus who masterminded Flamengo’s 2019 triumph. Croatia’s Mirko Jozic also won with Colo Colo in 1991.

Palmeiras will pocket $15 million in prize money after winning South America’s top club competition, with cash-strapped Santos earning $6 million as runners-up in what was just the third all-Brazilian final.

Palmeiras now face a Club World Cup semi-final on February 7 against either Tigres of Mexico or Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai before a potential final against European champions Bayern Munich.

Santos left with ‘no answer’

Santos, who last won the tournament a decade ago when a teenaged Neymar scored in the final, missed out on the opportunity to become the first Brazilian club to lift the trophy for a fourth time.

“We had no answer. It was the last shot,” said despondent Santos forward Marinho. “I’m sad not to bring this title home, but we fought until the end.”

Despite the ban on supporters from the iconic 80,000-capacity Maracana stadium, the site of one of the city’s coronavirus field hospitals, local authorities agreed to grant entry to a few thousand invitees.

Palmeiras, who held on to overcome River Plate in the semi-finals, were without the injured Gabriel Veron, the highly-rated 18-year-old linked to a number of Europe’s top clubs.

As for Sao Paulo rivals Santos, who won two of their three Libertadores titles with Pele in the side in the early 1960s, in Kaio Jorge, 19, they have one of the country’s most exciting young strikers.

With attacking flair in limited display in the first half, it wasn’t until Santos midfielder Diego Pituca’s speculative drive on 76 minutes that either team genuinely threatened.

Palmeiras keeper Weverton shovelled the strike away and a fizzing follow-up shot from Felipe Jonatan flashed narrowly wide.

Kaio Jorge then sent a tame overhead kick straight at Weverton, but with the game seemingly destined for extra time there was late drama after Santos coach Cuca was sent off for a touchline tussle with Marcos Rocha.

Santos briefly lost focus as the eight minutes of stoppage time initially allotted elapsed, and Breno peeled off his marker, hanging in the air to head in a deep right-wing cross from Rony to spark jubilant Palmeiras celebrations.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Palmeiras, Santos, Copa Libertadores, Football, Palmeiras vs Santas Copa Libertadores 2021 final, Palmeiras vs Santas Copa Libertadores
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
First Test: Fawad Alam’s hard-fought century puts Pakistan on top
First Test: Fawad Alam’s hard-fought century puts Pakistan on top
Pakistan announce 17-member squad for first South Africa Test
Pakistan announce 17-member squad for first South Africa Test
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is
First Test: Late wickets put South Africa on top
First Test: Late wickets put South Africa on top
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
De Villiers delighted on South Africa playing in Pakistan
De Villiers delighted on South Africa playing in Pakistan
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
Azhar, Fawad climb in ICC Test batting rankings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.