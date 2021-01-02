Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test

Green Caps are 1-0 down in two-match series

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test

Photo: AFP

Stand-in Test captain Mohammad Rizwan has confirmed that there will be changes in the Pakistan team for the second Test against New Zealand.

The Green Caps are trailing 1-0 in the series after suffering a heart-breaking defeat against the Black Caps in the opening game despite heroics from Fawad Alam and Rizwan on the final day.

While talking to the media on the eve of the second Test, the wicketkeeper-batsman hinted that there will be changes in the playing XI for the second Test.

“We have thought of making changes for the second Test. We will sit down with the team management and decide, but there are going to be changes,” he said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The last match of any tour is very important. The series is still alive and all players are confident of giving their best. We have an opportunity to level the series by winning the next Test.”

Pakistan are certain to be without regular captain and star batsman Babar Azam who has been ruled out of the final game on the tour due to a fractured thumb.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Mohammad Yousuf reveals secret of Babar Azam’s rise to fame
Mohammad Yousuf reveals secret of Babar Azam’s rise to fame
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
Fawad, Azhar keep Pakistan's hopes alive of saving first Test
Fawad, Azhar keep Pakistan’s hopes alive of saving first Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.