Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test

Stand-in Test captain Mohammad Rizwan has confirmed that there will be changes in the Pakistan team for the second Test against New Zealand.

The Green Caps are trailing 1-0 in the series after suffering a heart-breaking defeat against the Black Caps in the opening game despite heroics from Fawad Alam and Rizwan on the final day.

While talking to the media on the eve of the second Test, the wicketkeeper-batsman hinted that there will be changes in the playing XI for the second Test.

“We have thought of making changes for the second Test. We will sit down with the team management and decide, but there are going to be changes,” he said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The last match of any tour is very important. The series is still alive and all players are confident of giving their best. We have an opportunity to level the series by winning the next Test.”

Pakistan are certain to be without regular captain and star batsman Babar Azam who has been ruled out of the final game on the tour due to a fractured thumb.