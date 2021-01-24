Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan women’s cricket team to tour Zimbabwe in February

Side to play five limited-overs fixtures in Harare

Posted: Jan 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan women’s cricket team to tour Zimbabwe in February

Photo: AFP

Listen
Pakistan women's cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for limited-overs fixture in February. Javeria Khan's side is currently touring South Africa where they are playing three ODIs and two T20Is. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its press release, stated that 50-over fixtures will not be played as ODIs. "The 50-over matches will be non-ODIs as Zimbabwe does not have an ODI status, but the 20-over games will be internationals. These additional matches have been scheduled to help both Pakistan and Zimbabwe to prepare for the ICC Women's World Cup 2021 Qualifier, which is expected to be staged in July." The tour begins with the three one-dayers as the series openers gets underway on February 11 while the second game will be played on February 13. The third and final fixture will be played on February 15. The sides will then head into the two T20Is which will be contested on February 18 and 20 respectively. Harare will host all five fixtures.
Cricket Pakistan South Africa zimbabwe

Pakistan women’s cricket team will tour Zimbabwe for limited-overs fixture in February.

Javeria Khan’s side is currently touring South Africa where they are playing three ODIs and two T20Is.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its press release, stated that 50-over fixtures will not be played as ODIs.

“The 50-over matches will be non-ODIs as Zimbabwe does not have an ODI status, but the 20-over games will be internationals. These additional matches have been scheduled to help both Pakistan and Zimbabwe to prepare for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 Qualifier, which is expected to be staged in July.”

The tour begins with the three one-dayers as the series openers gets underway on February 11 while the second game will be played on February 13. The third and final fixture will be played on February 15.

The sides will then head into the two T20Is which will be contested on February 18 and 20 respectively.

Harare will host all five fixtures.

