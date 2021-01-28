Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
South Africa hold nerve in first Pakistan Test

Proteas were 84-1 at tea on day three in Karachi

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

South Africa were 84-1 at tea on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

The visitors added 47 in the afternoon session at the expense of a wicket. The side are 74 runs behind.

The opening pair of Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram put on a 48-run partnership before the left-handed batsman was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for 29.

Markram and Rassie van der Dussen were unbeaten at 34 and 17 respectively.

Lunch

South Africa went for lunch at 37-0 with 121 runs behind.

The opening pair of Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram were unbeaten at 18 and 16 respectively.

Earlier, the hosts were dismissed for 378 in their first innings with a lead of 158 runs.

The hosts started the proceedings on their overnight score of 308-8 with Hasan Ali batting at 11 and Nauman Ali to open his account. The pacer hit couple of boundaries before being bowled by Kagiso Rabada for 21.

Nauman and Yasir Shah put on a 55-run partnership before the debutante was traped leg before by Keshav after scoring 24.

Rabada and Maharaj each took three wickets finished whereas pacers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje also dismissed two Pakistan batsmen each as well.

South Africa were dismissed for 220 with Dean Elgar top scoring with 58 whereas Geoge Linde made 35. Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada scored 25 and 21 respectively.

Yasir bagged three wickets for the hosts whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi and Nauman Ali took two wickets each.

 
