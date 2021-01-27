Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Fawad, Azhar steer Pakistan in first South Africa Test

Hosts were 104-4 at lunch on day two in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Fawad, Azhar steer Pakistan in first South Africa Test

Photo: AFP

Listen
Pakistan were 104-4 at lunch on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday. Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam were unbeaten at 38 and 39 respectively. They have pun on an unbeaten partnership of 77. The hosts trail by 116 runs. The hosts began the proceedings on their overnight score of 33-4 with Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam at the crease. Earlier, the Proteas won the toss and elected to bat. They were dismissed for 220 with opening batsman Dean Elgar top-scoring with 58 whereas George Linde chipping in with 35. Kagiso Rabada remained not out at 21. Yasir Shah picked up three wickets wheras Nauman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Pakistan had a disastrous start as their top-order failed to get going thanks to Rabada’s two-wicket haul. Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj also took a wicket each. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Cricket Pakistan South Africa

