HOME > Cricket

South Africa elect to bat in first Pakistan Test

Karachi hosts opening game of two-match series

South Africa elect to bat in first Pakistan Test

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Cricket Pakistan South Africa

South Africa have won the toss and chose to bat in the first Test against Pakistan at Karachi’s National Stadium on Tuesday.

Quinton de Kock’s side are playing their first Test in Pakistan in over 13 years. They won the previous two-match series by 1-0 back in 2007.

The two sides are heading into the fixture on the back of contrasting performances. The Proteas completed a 2-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka at home whereas Pakistan suffered a 2-0 clean sweep by hosts New Zealand.

Batsman Imran Butt and spinner Nauman Ali are making their Test debuts for the Green Caps.

Teams

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan XI: Abid Ali, Imran Butt (debut), Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah and Shaheen Afridi

