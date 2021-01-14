Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests

Initial squad will be announced on January 15 in Karachi

Photo: AFP

Chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team Mohammad Wasim said the 20-member group for an upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa will be announced on January 15 in Karachi. The Proteas are touring the country for the first time in 14 years. "The selection process is underway and we are in talks with the selection committee and are consulting the team management," Wasim said on Wednesday. "Initially, we will announce a 20-member group for the Test matches which will be part of the bio-secure bubble. As the matches grow closer, we will forward the name of the 16 players to the management. "The head coach and captain will decide the playing XI for the matches. The 20-member group will be unveiled on Friday." Related: South Africa announce 21-member squad for Pakistan Tests The chief selector went on to say that the players' performances during the New Zealand tour and the domestic structure were reviewed in recent meetings. "We also listened to what [head coach] Misbah-ul-Haq and [regular skipper] Babar Azam had to say following their return from New Zealand. It was a long meeting." 20-member squad for the home Test series against South Africa will be announced on Friday: Chief Selector @MuhammadWasim77 #PAKvSA #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/5SsfhBTAYa— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 13, 2021 He added that they tried their best to come up with a team combination that the management and leadership asked for. "The role of the captain and head coach will be important as to what decisions they take after assessing the conditions and the opposition." Wasim said that it's a "great idea" to sit together and decide a way forward, adding that "Player Development" has been his main agenda. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
