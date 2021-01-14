Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests

Chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team Mohammad Wasim said the 20-member group for an upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa will be announced on January 15 in Karachi.

The Proteas are touring the country for the first time in 14 years.

“The selection process is underway and we are in talks with the selection committee and are consulting the team management,” Wasim said on Wednesday. “Initially, we will announce a 20-member group for the Test matches which will be part of the bio-secure bubble. As the matches grow closer, we will forward the name of the 16 players to the management.

“The head coach and captain will decide the playing XI for the matches. The 20-member group will be unveiled on Friday.”

The chief selector went on to say that the players’ performances during the New Zealand tour and the domestic structure were reviewed in recent meetings. “We also listened to what [head coach] Misbah-ul-Haq and [regular skipper] Babar Azam had to say following their return from New Zealand. It was a long meeting.”

He added that they tried their best to come up with a team combination that the management and leadership asked for. “The role of the captain and head coach will be important as to what decisions they take after assessing the conditions and the opposition.”

Wasim said that it’s a “great idea” to sit together and decide a way forward, adding that “Player Development” has been his main agenda.

