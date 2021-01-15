Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Cricket

Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests

Green Caps announce initial 20-member group for two-match series

Posted: Jan 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

Pakistan have included veteran pacer Tabish Khan and recalled star fast-bowler Hasan Ali in the initial 20-member squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa.

The group, which will head into the bio-secure bubble, was announced by Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim on Friday whereas the final 16-member squad will be announced at a later date.

The Green Caps will be led by right-handed batsman Babar Azam, who returns to the side after recovering from a thumb fracture.

Related: Babar Azam ‘excited’ to take part in South Africa fixtures

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s selection committee has decided to included uncapped players Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan along with in the squad on the back of their impressive performances in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Pacer Mohammad Abbas, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, middle-order batsman Haris Sohail, opener Shan Masood and fast-bowler Sohail Khan have not been retained in the side while Hasan Ali, who played his last international game in 2019, make his return to the national team.

The two-match Test series begins in Karachi on January 26. The sides will then head to Rawalpindi for the following game on February 4.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan.

Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
