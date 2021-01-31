Sunday, January 31, 2021  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Posted: Jan 31, 2021
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Pakistan pick four uncapped players for South Africa T20Is

Pakistan have announced their 20-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa. All-rounder Danish Aziz along with the spin duo of Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mahmood have been included for the fixtures. Amad Butt has also been included in the side whereas Hasan Ali, who played his last T20I back in 2019, has also been called up for the series. The three-match series will be contested in Lahore. On the other hand, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez have been excluded for the side. The series opener will take place on February 11 whereas the second and third fixture is scheduled on February 13 and 14 respectively. Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Pakistan have announced their 20-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa.

All-rounder Danish Aziz along with the spin duo of Zafar Gohar and Zahid Mahmood have been included for the fixtures.

Amad Butt has also been included in the side whereas Hasan Ali, who played his last T20I back in 2019, has also been called up for the series.

The three-match series will be contested in Lahore.

On the other hand, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez have been excluded for the side.

The series opener will take place on February 11 whereas the second and third fixture is scheduled on February 13 and 14 respectively.

Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir and Zahid Mahmood.

