Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test

Series opener to be played on January 26
The 20-member Pakistan team arrived in Karachi for the opening game of the two-match Test series against South Africa in Karachi on Tuesday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of the team’s arrival in the provincial capital from Lahore on Twitter.
Lahore 🛫 Karachi
The Green Caps will host the Proteas in the first of two-Test series from January 26 whereas the second and final game will be played on February 4.
Both squads will then return to Lahore for the three 20-over games which are scheduled to be played on February 11, 13 and 14.