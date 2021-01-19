Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test

The 20-member Pakistan team arrived in Karachi for the opening game of the two-match Test series against South Africa in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of the team’s arrival in the provincial capital from Lahore on Twitter.

The Green Caps will host the Proteas in the first of two-Test series from January 26 whereas the second and final game will be played on February 4.

Related: Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests

Both squads will then return to Lahore for the three 20-over games which are scheduled to be played on February 11, 13 and 14.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.