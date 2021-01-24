Pakistan announce 17-member squad for first South Africa Test

Pakistan have announced 17-member squad for the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa.

The team will be led by star batsman Babar Azam and include two former captains in Azhar Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Earlier, a 20-member squad was announced for the series but all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, top-order batsman Abdullah Shafique and middle-order batsman Kamran Ghulam could not make it to the final squad.

However, as per the press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board, all the three players will remain in the team bubble for the first Test.

The series opener will begin from January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi whereas the second Test will begin from February 04, 2021.

Squad:

Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain) Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain/ wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

