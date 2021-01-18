Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistan players clear initial Covid-19 test before South Africa Tests

Second screening to be held in Karachi on January 19

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021
Pakistan cricketers have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of their two-match Test series against South Africa which begins in Karachi on January 26. According to details, the players were tested for the pathogen at their respective stations on January 16. Related: South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series The Green Caps are scheduled to arrive in Karachi for the opening game of the two-match Test series on January 19 where the second screening will take place. Earlier, South African players began their practice session after testing negative for the disease. Related: South Africa players, staff members test negative for coronavirus: report The National Stadium of Karachi will host the series opener whereas the second and final Test will be played in Rawalpindi on February 4. The two sides will then meet in a three-match T20I series which will be entirely played in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14 respectively. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Pakistan cricketers have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of their two-match Test series against South Africa which begins in Karachi on January 26.

According to details, the players were tested for the pathogen at their respective stations on January 16.

Related: South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series

The Green Caps are scheduled to arrive in Karachi for the opening game of the two-match Test series on January 19 where the second screening will take place.

Earlier, South African players began their practice session after testing negative for the disease.

Related: South Africa players, staff members test negative for coronavirus: report

The National Stadium of Karachi will host the series opener whereas the second and final Test will be played in Rawalpindi on February 4.

The two sides will then meet in a three-match T20I series which will be entirely played in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14 respectively.

