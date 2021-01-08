Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Cricket

‘I’m a senior’: Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal laments unfair treatment

Wicketkeeper-batsman was snubbed for Pakistan Cup 2021

Posted: Jan 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
‘I’m a senior’: Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal laments unfair treatment

Photo: AFP

Listen
Pakistan and Central Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said he was disappointed with his unfair treatment despite being a veteran player. The 38-year-old's remarks came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads of the six association teams taking part in the Pakistan Cup 2021 which began on Friday. #PakistanCup 2020 squads 📃More: https://t.co/P4LRmvVwBO #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/5LJYrHyX8x— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 7, 2021 Akmal, whose name was not included in the Central Punjab squad, said he was surprised about the unfair treatment despite him being a senior player. He added that he wanted to continue his passion of playing the game. Shocked & disappointed As a senior & season Player i have not been treated well.I request @TheRealPCB @NadeemKhanCC to look into the matter. Cricket is my passion and i want to play it BUT....I rest my case to My Allah.— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 7, 2021 The 38-year-old, who was part of the Pakistan squad that won the 2009 edition of the World T20 in England, has scored 9,101 runs in 340 games at an average of 32.38 in the List A format. He has scored 21 centuries and 34 half-centuries.
Cricket Kamran Akmal Pakistan Pakistan Cup 2021

Pakistan and Central Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said he was disappointed with his unfair treatment despite being a veteran player.

The 38-year-old’s remarks came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squads of the six association teams taking part in the Pakistan Cup 2021 which began on Friday.

Akmal, whose name was not included in the Central Punjab squad, said he was surprised about the unfair treatment despite him being a senior player.

He added that he wanted to continue his passion of playing the game.

The 38-year-old, who was part of the Pakistan squad that won the 2009 edition of the World T20 in England, has scored 9,101 runs in 340 games at an average of 32.38 in the List A format.

He has scored 21 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

 
