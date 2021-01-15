Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism

Pakistan’s star fast-bowler Hasan Ali said that he should be criticised for his performances rather than his activities off the field.

The Mandi-Bahauddin-born cricketer, whose heroics helped Central Punjab secure a thrilling tie against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, has been criticised for his posts on social media platforms.

It is also often said that the 26-year-old has become injury prone due to his wicket-taking celebrations.

While talking with PakPassion, he said that his off-field activities should not be a topic for criticism.

“There are two types of people,” Hasan said as quoted by the website. “Some support you during the tough times in your life and some just criticise you for the sake of it. If people want to criticise me then they are welcome to criticise me for my cricket performances, I have no problem with that, but I don’t understand why people want to aim their criticism at my personal life.”

He added that the people who accused him of getting injured because of his marriage and not paying attention to the game are unaware of the problems which the players suffer in their careers.

To continue celebration style

Hasan went on to said that he feels hurt when being mocked, ridiculed and blamed for lack of professionalism despite giving blood, sweat and tears.

“I have seen people say that I got injured due to my celebration which is ridiculous, yet the PCB medical panel has no problem with my celebration. Neither the medics or I have any issues with my wicket-taking celebration, so I will continue with my celebration whether people like it or not.”

In a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo, Hasan said that he is looking to make a comeback in the national teams on the back of his performances in the first-class tournament.

Ali bagged 43 wickets at an average of 20.06 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 with a 10-wicket haul.

He scored 273 runs at an average of 24.81 with a century and two fifties to his name.

The former Peshawar Zalmi player was selected by Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United for the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

