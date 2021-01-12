KP, Northern, Sindh triumph in Pakistan Cup 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Northern and Sindh registered victories in their respective Pakistan Cup 2021 fixtures on Tuesday.

Khalid Usman-led KP triumphed over Balochistan by two wickets in their high-scoring game at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Imran Farhat’s side, batting first, amassed 377-6 with Bismillah Khan scoring 92 while the captain and Awais Zia scored 77 and 66 respectively. Akbar-ur-Rehman chipped in with his 55-run knock respectively.

Irfanullah Shah and Arshad Iqbal bagged two wickets each for KP.

In reply, Sahibzada Farhan’s superb knock of 155 anchored the side to victory with four balls remaining.

The side was helped by Kamran Ghulam’s 81 and 56 from captain Khalid Usman.

It is the joint-highest chase in List-A tournament’s history

For Balochistan, Taj Wali took four wickets.

Northern’s unbeaten streak intact

On the other hand, Northern maintained their perfect streak in the competition with a 57-run win over Southern Punjab at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex.

Being sent to bat first, Northern scored 306-9 thanks to a 127-run knock by Asif Ali. Captain Mohammad Nawaz scored 52.

For Southern Punjab, pacer Mohammad Ilyas was the most successful bowler as he claimed four wickets.

In reply, Sohaib Maqsood-led unit were dismissed for 249 in 45.2 overs despite a fighting 139-run knock by Mukhtar Ahmed.

Central Punjab slump again

Elsewhere, hosts Sindh triumphed over Central Punjab by six wickets at the National Bank of Pakistan Stadium.

The visitors, choosing to bat first, were dismissed for 287 in 48.2 overs with Ali Zaryab and Tayyab Tahir scoring half-centuries each. The duo scored 68 and 52 respectively while captain Hasan Ali made 44.

Mohammad Umar picked up four wickets for Saud Shakeel’s side.

In reply, Khurram Manzoor’s 119-run knock anchored the hosts to victory in 46.5 overs.

For the losing team, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Bashir and Bilal Asif took a wicket each.