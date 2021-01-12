Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

KP, Northern, Sindh triumph in Pakistan Cup 2021

Sides win against Balochistan, Southern and Central Punjab respectively

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
KP, Northern, Sindh triumph in Pakistan Cup 2021

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Northern and Sindh registered victories in their respective Pakistan Cup 2021 fixtures on Tuesday.

Khalid Usman-led KP triumphed over Balochistan by two wickets in their high-scoring game at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Imran Farhat’s side, batting first, amassed 377-6 with Bismillah Khan scoring 92 while the captain and Awais Zia scored 77 and 66 respectively. Akbar-ur-Rehman chipped in with his 55-run knock respectively.

Irfanullah Shah and Arshad Iqbal bagged two wickets each for KP.

In reply, Sahibzada Farhan’s superb knock of 155 anchored the side to victory with four balls remaining.

The side was helped by Kamran Ghulam’s 81 and 56 from captain Khalid Usman.

It is the joint-highest chase in List-A tournament’s history

For Balochistan, Taj Wali took four wickets.

Northern’s unbeaten streak intact

On the other hand, Northern maintained their perfect streak in the competition with a 57-run win over Southern Punjab at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex.

Being sent to bat first, Northern scored 306-9 thanks to a 127-run knock by Asif Ali. Captain Mohammad Nawaz scored 52.

For Southern Punjab, pacer Mohammad Ilyas was the most successful bowler as he claimed four wickets.

In reply, Sohaib Maqsood-led unit were dismissed for 249 in 45.2 overs despite a fighting 139-run knock by Mukhtar Ahmed.

Central Punjab slump again

Elsewhere, hosts Sindh triumphed over Central Punjab by six wickets at the National Bank of Pakistan Stadium.

The visitors, choosing to bat first, were dismissed for 287 in 48.2 overs with Ali Zaryab and Tayyab Tahir scoring half-centuries each. The duo scored 68 and 52 respectively while captain Hasan Ali made 44.

Mohammad Umar picked up four wickets for Saud Shakeel’s side.

In reply, Khurram Manzoor’s 119-run knock anchored the hosts to victory in 46.5 overs.

For the losing team, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Bashir and Bilal Asif took a wicket each.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Central Punjab Cricket khyber pakhtunkhwa northern Pakistan Pakistan Cup 2021 Sindh Southern Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
New Zealand No1 test , pak vs Nz kyle jamieson, kyle jamieson rips Pakistan again, New Zealand reach top on test rank, Pakistan again test rank , pak vs nz jamieson bowls back cap, Nz Vs Pak test serious,New Zealand top rank in test , new Zealand top rank in icc test ranking .
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq weighs on criticism following New Zealand debacle
Misbah-ul-Haq weighs on criticism following New Zealand debacle
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
Why is Misbah’s reign as Pakistan’s head coach in danger?
Why is Misbah’s reign as Pakistan’s head coach in danger?
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar's removal from coaching roles
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar’s removal from coaching roles
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Peshawar Zalmi part ways with Hasan Ali for PSL 2021
Peshawar Zalmi part ways with Hasan Ali for PSL 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.