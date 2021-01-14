Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Central Punjab secure first win in Pakistan Cup 2021

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also secure victories in their fixtures

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: PunjabCentral/Twitteer

Central Punjab registered their first win in the Pakistan Cup 2021 whereas Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also secured victories in their respective matches in Karachi on Thursday. Saad Nasim's side put an halt to their three-match losing streak by registering a four-wicket win against Southern Punjab. Batting first at the State Bank Stadium, Hussain Talat's side scored 320-9 on the back of 70-run knock by wicketkeeper-batsman Waqar Hussain while Sohaib Maqsood and the captain made 60 each. Ahmed Bashir and Raza Ali Dar took three wickets each. In reply, Tayyab Tahir scored an unbeaten 131 to anchor the side to a victory in 49.1 overs. Rizwan Hussain made quick-fire 76 whereas Qasim Akram chipped in with 46. Zahid Mahmood and Muhammad Imran bagged two wickets each. KP overcome Northern scare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumphed over Northern by four wickets in a low-scoring game at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex. Related: KP, Northern, Sindh triumph in Pakistan Cup 2021 Mohammad Nawaz's side, asked to take guard, were dismissed for 112 in just 36.4 overs. Faizan Riaz was the only batsman who provided some resistance as he made 42. Iftikhar Ahmed bagged three wickets while Irfanullah Shah and Asif Afridi took two wickets. Khalid Usman's side stuttered at first but managed to complete the run chase at the loss of six wickets in 23.1 overs. Sajid Khan top-scored with 20 while wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris made 19. Iftikhar, Sahibzada Farhan and Kamran Ghulam made 12 runs each. Mubasir Khan took three wickets for Northern. Balochistan triumph over Sindh Balochistan clinch a three-wicket win over hosts Sindh at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex. Batting first, Saud Shakeel's side were anchored to 239-9, thanks to Hassan Khan's 54 and 52 by Danish Aziz. Veterans Asad Shafiq and openers Khurram Manzoor chipped in with 43 and 32 respectively. Amad Butt was the pick of Balochistan bowlers as he returned with a five-fer. In reply, Ayaz Tasawar struck 69 as Balochistan completed the chase in 46.3 overs while captain Imran Farhat made 59. Kashif Bhatti chipped in with a 40-run knock. Mohammad Hasnain bagged three wickets for the hosts. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
