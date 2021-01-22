Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan emerge triumphant in Pakistan Cup 2021

Defeat Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab respectively

Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan emerge triumphant in Pakistan Cup 2021

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Hosts Sindh along with Southern Punjab and Balochistan secured victories in their respective Pakistan Cup 2021 fixtures in Karachi on Friday. Anwar Ali-led Sindh triumphed over Northern by 13 runs at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex. The hosts scored 277-6 after being sent to bat first. Khurram Manzoor was the standout performer as he scored 122 from 138 balls. Anwar remained unbeaten at 56 while Danish Aziz struck 28. Muhammad Musa took two wickets for Northern. In reply, Rohail Nazir's side were dismissed for 264. Hammad Azam and Haider Ali scored half-centuries. Related: Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Sindh register wins in Pakistan Cup 2021 Hammad top-scored with 65-ball 70 while Haider chipped in with 55 from 72 balls. Zeeshan Malik made 44 from 50 deliveries. Danish was the pick of the Sindh bowlers with his four-wicket haul while Mohammad Umar and Mir Hamza bagged two wickets each. Southern Punjab down Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Southern Punjab triumphed over defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by five wickets at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex. KP, being sent to bat first, were dismissed for 244 thanks to a four wicket haul by Mohammad Abbas. Captain Khalid Usman and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris scored fifties. Usman top-scored with 56 from 50 balls while Haris made 58-ball 54. Adil Amin and Musadiq Ahmed chipped in with their respective knocks of 39 and 37. In reply, Captain Shan Masood and Khushdil Shah struck half-centuries as the side completed the run chase in 48.2 overs. Masood played a captain's knock of 91 which came from 112 deliveries whereas Khushdil made run-a-ball 71. Mukhtar Ahmed chipped in with 36. Mohammad Imran, Asif Afridi, Khalid Usman and Iftikhar Ahmed took a wicket each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Balochistan overcome Central Punjab Balochistan defeated Central Punjab by six wickets at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex. Being sent to bat first, Saad Nasim's side managed 296-7 on the back of an unbeaten century by Qasim Akram. He was the standout performer with his 108-run knock. Zafar Gohar made 48 from 61 balls whereas Tayyab Tahir struck 49-ball 42. Jalat Khan took two wickets. Captain Haris Sohail led from the front with his unbeaten century while opener Bismillah Khan scored a half-century as the side completed the run chase in 49.4 overs. Haris played a captain's knock of 109 not out from 99 balls whereas Bismillah struck 73 from 60 deliveries. Azeem Ghumman and Akbar-ur-Rehman made 38 runs each. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
