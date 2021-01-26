Pakistan Cup 2021: Northern, Central Punjab secure semi-final spots

Northern and Central Punjab have qualified for the semi-final stage of the Pakistan Cup 2021 after securing victories in their final league stage fixtures in Karachi on Tuesday.

Northern prevailed over Southern Punjab by 44 runs at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex.

Hammad Azam’s decision to bat first proved to be favourable one as they managed 337-8 with wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir scoring 88 from 71 deliveries whereas Umar Amin made 78-ball 83.

Zahid Mahmood took three wickets while Mohammad Abbas dismissed two batsmen.

In reply, Shan Masood led from the front with his 128-ball 141 but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory as the side was dismissed for 293. Mukhtar Ahmed scored 63 from 65 balls.

Salman Irshad, Muhammad Musa and Hammad Azam took two wickets each.

Central Punjab defeat Sindh

On the other hand, Central Punjab handed a four-wicket defeat to hosts Sindh in their game at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Asad Shafiq’s side, being sent to bat first, were anchored to 277-6 thanks to a 143-run knock by opening batsman Khurram Manzoor. The captain chipped in with his 93-ball 85.

Ahmed Bashir, Zafar Gohar and Mohammad Ali all took two wickets each.

The Punjab side completed the run chase in 48.3 overs with opening batsman Tayyab Tahir scoring 93 from 102 balls.

Raza Ali Dar played a supportive knock of 72-ball 71 whereas Qasim Akram remained unbeaten at 44.

Mohammad Asghar and Hassan Khan picked up two wickets each.

KP overcome Balochistan

Lastly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa handed a 23-run defeat to Balochistan in their fixture at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Being asked to bat first, KP managed 370-9 as Adil Amin made 121 from 90 balls whereas wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris chipped in with 75-ball 100.

Gohar Faiz bagged four wickets.

In reply, Balochistan were dismissed for 347 in 47 overs.

Imran Farhat, who played his last professional game, bid farewell to his career on a high as he top-scored with 123 from 88 balls. Ayaz Tasawwar and Akbar-ur-Rehman made 53 and 50 respectively.

Imran Khan was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

The knockout stage begins on January 29 with Sindh taking on Central Punjab whereas the second semi-final will be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern on January 30.

