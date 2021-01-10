Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan Cup 2021: Northern, Balochistan, Sindh secure crucial victories

Sides beat Central Punjab, Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Pakistan Cup 2021: Northern, Balochistan, Sindh secure crucial victories

Photo Courtesy: PCB/ Twitter

Northern, Balochistan and Sindh secured crucial victories in the Pakistan Cup 2021 fixtures in Karachi on Sunday.

At the State Bank Sports Complex, Mohammad Nawaz-led unit secured a comfortable 154-run win over Central Punjab.

After being put in to bat first, Northern posted a mammoth total of 382-8 in their allotted 50 overs.

The star of the show was opener Taimoor Sultan who scored his maiden century and finished the match with the top score of 102 off 94 balls.

He was well-supported by Asif Ali who scored a quick-fire 76 off 41 balls with the help of seven fours and five sixes.

In reply, Central Punjab never really got going and eventually bundled out for just 228 in 37.1 overs.

Last match centurions Muhammad Akhlaq and captain Saad Nasim scored 55 and 53 respectively.

For the winning team, medium-pacer Hammad Azam was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-42.

Farhat stars as Balochistan down Southern Punjab

In the second match of the day, Balochistan beat Southern Punjab in a nail-biting encounter by one wicket.

After being put in to bat first, Sohaib Maqsood-led unit only posted 244 before being bowled out in just 46.2 overs.

All-rounder Aamer Yamin was the top performer for the team as he scored 73 off 81 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.

In reply, Balochistan chased down the target with five balls to spare, courtesy brilliant 96 from captain Imran Farhat off 107 balls with the help of 11 fours.

For Southern Punjab, leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-46 in 10 overs.

Sindh thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Sindh thrashed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by 63 runs to register their first victory of the competition.

After being put in to bat first, Saud Shakeel-led unit posted a competitive 256-run total on the board, courtesy some late-order resistance from Hassan Khan and Anwar Ali. They scored 66 and 65 off 73 and 42 balls respectively.

For KP, left-arm spinner Asif Afridi was the star performer with the ball in hand as he finished with figures of 5-31.

In reply, the defending champions were bundled out for just 193 in 42.2 overs. Sajid Khan finished the innings with the top score of 52 off 47 balls.

For the winning team, pacer Mohammad Umar was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 3-21 in eight overs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Cup
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
New Zealand No1 test , pak vs Nz kyle jamieson, kyle jamieson rips Pakistan again, New Zealand reach top on test rank, Pakistan again test rank , pak vs nz jamieson bowls back cap, Nz Vs Pak test serious,New Zealand top rank in test , new Zealand top rank in icc test ranking .
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah-ul-Haq weighs on criticism following New Zealand debacle
Misbah-ul-Haq weighs on criticism following New Zealand debacle
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
Why is Misbah’s reign as Pakistan’s head coach in danger?
Why is Misbah’s reign as Pakistan’s head coach in danger?
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
'I'm a senior': Pakistan's Kamran Akmal laments unfair treatment
‘I’m a senior’: Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal laments unfair treatment
Peshawar Zalmi part ways with Hasan Ali for PSL 2021
Peshawar Zalmi part ways with Hasan Ali for PSL 2021
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
Ramiz calls for ‘drop-in pitches’ after humiliation in New Zealand
Ramiz calls for ‘drop-in pitches’ after humiliation in New Zealand
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.