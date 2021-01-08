Pakistan Cup 2021: KP, Northern, Southern Punjab make winning starts

Defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab and Northern made winning starts to their Pakistan Cup 2021 campaign in Karachi on Friday.

KP registered a five-wicket win over Central Punjab at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Asked to take guard first, captain Saad Nasim and wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Akhlaq anchored the side to 305-7 with their centuries. The 28-year-old Akhlaq was the standout performer with the bat as he struck 117 from 115 balls with eight boundaries and four sixes to his name.

He put on a 210-run partnership with the captain who hit seven fours and four maximums on his way to 86-ball 101. Arshad Iqbal bagged two wickets for KP.

In reply, an unbeaten 103-run knock by Musadiq Ahmed anchored the defending champions to victory in just 46.3 overs. He hit seven boundaries and three sixes.

The opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Israrullah made 70 and 46 respectively whereas Waqas Maqsood bagged three wickets.

Northern triumphs over Balochistan

Elsewhere, Mohammad Nawaz-led Northern registered a 36-run win over Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex.

Northern made 285-7 after being sent to bat first with Umar Amin scoring an unbeaten 115-run knock from 136 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes to his name while the captain chipped in with his 65-ball 60.

Raza-ul-Hasan and Umaid Asif bagged two wickets each for Balochistan.

In reply, Imran Farhat’s side were dismissed for 249 in 46.3 overs. Captain Imran Farhat top scored with 46-ball 49 which included five boundaries while Ayaz Tasawwar made 44 from 51 balls.

Aamer Jamal and Mohammad Nawaz bagged two wickets for Northern.

Southern Punjab downs Sindh

On the other hand, runners up of the previous edition Southern Punjab triumphed over hosts Sindh by four wickets at the State Bank of Pakistan Stadium.

Southern Punjab captain Sohaib Maqsood won the toss and elected to field first.

Sindh were dismissed for 309 in 49.1 overs after Azam Khan and Saud Shakeel scoring half-centuries.

Khan top-scored with 69 from 36 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes to his name whereas the captain struck 78-ball 60 which included three fours.

Mohammad Ilyas and Aaron Summers, who made history by becoming the first overseas player to participate in the tournament, bagged three wickets each.

In reply, Southern Punjab completed the run chase in 48.3 overs as Salman Ali Agha scored an unbeaten 106-run knock which included nine fours and three sixes.

Opening batsman Zain Abbas remained unbeaten at 75 with nine boundaries to his name.

Mohammad Umar and Anwar Ali took two wickets each for the hosts.