Pakistan Cup 2021: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern to reach final

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern in a Super Over to qualify for the Pakistan Cup 2021 final in Karachi on Saturday.

Khalid Usman’s side will play the final against Central Punjab on Sunday.

Electing to bat first in the second semi-final at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Northern scored 303-8 on the back of half-centuries by wicketkeeper-batsman Hammad Azam, Haider Ali and captain Rohail Nazir.

Hammad top-scored with 94 from 63 balls whereas Haider scored 65 from 60 deliveries. Rohail chipped in with his 65-ball 57.

Asif Afridi and Mohammad Wasim bagged two wickets each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In reply, Khalid Usman’s side were restricted to 303-7 despite a century by Sahibzada Farhan. The opening batsman hit 13 boundaries and two sixes on his way to 132 from 144 balls.

Musadiq Ahmed chipped in with a half-century as he scored a 50-ball 62.

For Northern, Athar Mahmood took two wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, batting first under the Super Over rules, managed 15 runs, thanks to a maximum and a boundary by Musadiq.

Northern, needing 16 runs to confirm its spot in the final, lost the game as they managed two runs before losing two successive wickets on consecutive deliveries off Imran Khan Snr.’s bowling.

