Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan Cup 2021: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern to reach final

Khalid Usman’s side win thrilling semi-final in Super Over

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan Cup 2021: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern to reach final

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCBMedia/Twitter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern in a Super Over to qualify for the Pakistan Cup 2021 final in Karachi on Saturday.

Khalid Usman’s side will play the final against Central Punjab on Sunday.  

Electing to bat first in the second semi-final at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Northern scored 303-8 on the back of half-centuries by wicketkeeper-batsman Hammad Azam, Haider Ali and captain Rohail Nazir.

Hammad top-scored with 94 from 63 balls whereas Haider scored 65 from 60 deliveries. Rohail chipped in with his 65-ball 57.

Asif Afridi and Mohammad Wasim bagged two wickets each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In reply, Khalid Usman’s side were restricted to 303-7 despite a century by Sahibzada Farhan. The opening batsman hit 13 boundaries and two sixes on his way to 132 from 144 balls.

Musadiq Ahmed chipped in with a half-century as he scored a 50-ball 62.

For Northern, Athar Mahmood took two wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, batting first under the Super Over rules, managed 15 runs, thanks to a maximum and a boundary by Musadiq.

Northern, needing 16 runs to confirm its spot in the final, lost the game as they managed two runs before losing two successive wickets on consecutive deliveries off Imran Khan Snr.’s bowling.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket khyber pakhtunkhwa northern Pakistan Pakistan Cup 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Pakistan Cup 2021, Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Cup super over,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan
First Test: Fawad Alam’s hard-fought century puts Pakistan on top
First Test: Fawad Alam’s hard-fought century puts Pakistan on top
Pakistan announce 17-member squad for first South Africa Test
Pakistan announce 17-member squad for first South Africa Test
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players
First Test: Late wickets put South Africa on top
First Test: Late wickets put South Africa on top
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
First Test: Fawad, Nauman star as Pakistan thrash South Africa
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
Late wickets put Pakistan on top in first Test
De Villiers delighted on South Africa playing in Pakistan
De Villiers delighted on South Africa playing in Pakistan
Video: Preview of first Pakistan, South Africa Test
Video: Preview of first Pakistan, South Africa Test
Inzamam predicts outcome of Pakistan-South Africa Test series
Inzamam predicts outcome of Pakistan-South Africa Test series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.