Pakistan Cup 2021: Sindh, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa register wins

Hosts Sindh along with Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won their respective matches in the Pakistan Cup 2021 in Karachi on Monday.

The hosts triumphed over Balochistan by seven wickets at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex.

Being sent to bat first, Imran Farhat’s side were dismissed for just 116 in 25.3 overs as the captain top-scored with 32 from 62 balls while Ayaz Tasawwar made 21 from 23 deliveries.

Hassan Khan was the pick of Sindh’s bowlers as he returned with figures of 4-15 in 3.3 overs.

In reply, Khurram Manzoor’s half-century anchored the side to victory in 19.5 overs.

He scored 56 not out and put on an unbeaten 95-run partnership with Danish Aziz, who scored 46 from 54 balls.

Taj Wali took all three wickets for Balochistan side.

Central prevail in Punjab derby

Elsewhere, Central Punjab overcame city rivals Southern by five wickets in their derby encounter at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Shan Masood’s side, being asked to take guard, were dismissed for 232 in 45.2 overs with opening batsman Mukhtar Ahmed scoring a half-century.

He made 94 from 98 balls and put on a 133-run partnership with the captain, who played a 49-run knock from 73 balls.

Raza Ali Dar and Zafar Gohar took three wickets apiece.

In reply, Usman Salahuddin scored a half-century which saw Saad Nasim’s side home in 45 overs.

He was the standout performer with the bat for his 67-run knock which came off 87 balls.

He was supported by opener Tayyab Tahir who scored 60 from 69 balls. They put on a 71-run stand on the second wicket.

Captain Nasim also chipped in with his run-a-ball 42.

Zahid Mahmood took two wickets for Southern Punjab.

Khyber emerges victorious in high-scoring affair

In the third game, defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumphed over Northern in a high-scoring fixture at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Northern, being sent to bat first, were dismissed for 324 in 49.2 overs as Haider Ali along with Umar Amin and wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir scored half-centuries.

Haider top-scored with 95 from 87 balls while captain Rohail struck 68 from 50 balls. Umar made 67 from 85 deliveries.

Irfanullah Shah took four wickets for KP while Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Wasim bagged three wickets each as well.

In reply, Iftikhar Ahmed’s century helped the side in securiny the win in 48.2 overs. His match-winning 123-run knock came off 110 deliveries.

The all-rounder also put on a 168-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Adil Amin, who made 93 from 78 balls while Fakhar Zaman scored 42 from 40 balls.

Athar Mahmood took three wickets for the losing team.

