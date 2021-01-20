Pakistan Cup 2021: Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Sindh register wins

The Punjab sides along with hosts Sindh registered victories in their respective Pakistan Cup 2021 fixtures on Wednesday.

Central Punjab triumphed over Northern by 44 runs in their high-scoring game at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex.

Saad Nasim’s side, batting first, managed 330-5 as the captain top-scored with 82 not out from 60 deliveries.

Rizwan Hussain made 77 off 84 balls whereas Raza Ali Dar scored 56-ball 64. Tayyab Tahir played a supportive knock of 53 from 70 deliveries.

Faizan Riaz returned with two wickets for Umar Amin’s team.

In reply, Northern were dismissed for 286 in 47.1 overs as Usman Qadir took a six-wicket haul. He returned with figures of 6-79 in 10 overs.

Asif Ali was the standout performer with the bat as he made 88 from 62 balls whereas Hammad Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir scoring 46 and 45 respectively.

Southern Punjab humble Balochistan

Southern Punjab triumphed over Balochistan by eight wickets at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Imran Farhat’s side, being sent to bat first, were dismissed for 157 in 38.2 overs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan top-scored with 38 from 32 balls whereas Ayaz Tasawwar struck 78-ball 36.

Umer Khan returned with a five-wicket haul for Shan Masood’s side.

In reply, the opening pair of Masood and Mukhtar Ahmed both scored half-centuries as they completed the run chase in 34.4 overs.

The captain top-scored with 66 from 95 balls. He put a 121-run partnership with Mukhtar, who scored 82-ball 63.

Haris Sohail and Raza-ul-Hasan bagged a wicket each.

Sindh beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

On the other hand, Anwar Ali-led Sindh triumphed over defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four wickets at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Sindh, electing to field, dismissed the visitors for 275 in 49.2 overs.

Mohammad Wasim was the standout performer with the bat as he remained not out on 54 from 50 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman chipped in with 39, 33 and 31 respectively.

For Sindh, captain Anwar was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed two wickets.

In reply, a superb 101-run knock by Danish Aziz anchored the side to victory with eight deliveries to spare. Saad Ali along with wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan played supportive knocks of 49 and 35 respectively.

Asif Afridi bagged three wickets for KP whereas Arshad Iqbal took two wickets.

