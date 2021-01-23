Babar Azam reveals journey from ‘ball-picker’ to Test captain

Star batsman to make his Test captaincy debut on Tuesday
Star batsman Babar Azam has revealed that his journey of becoming the Test captain started from a match between Pakistan and South Africa in 2007.
In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday, the 26-year-old said that he was a ball-picker in the Test match in 2007 between the Green Caps and the Proteas at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore which increased his passion for the game.
An inspiring story – from ball-picker in 2007 to Test captain in 2021#HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen #SAvPAK @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/U20bwv1JcE— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 23, 2021
“My cricket journey started back in 2007,” he said. “I had passion for the game but I really wanted to see international stars playing in front of me. At the time, South African team was here so I asked someone to help me become a ball picker. I used to go daily from Gulberg to Gaddafi Stadium.
“I used to enjoy picking up balls. I remember watching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s farewell innings where he got out before breaking the record of great Javed Miandad. I witnessed it live the way he went back to the dressing room and took his anger out. This journey has been long and tough but I feel blessed to be making my Test captaincy debut against the same team.”
Babar will be leading the national team for the first time in the five-day format in the first Test against South Africa which will begin from Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi.