New Zealand thrash Pakistan to complete series sweep

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs to win the second Test and complete the series sweep in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The visitors resumed their second innings with a trail of 354 runs on day four with nine wickets in hand.

However, there was hardly any resistance from Pakistan batsmen and the team was eventually bowled out for just 186 runs in the final session of the play.

Top-order batsman Azhar Ali and tailender Zafar Gohar joint top-scored with 37 each off 98 and 64 balls respectively.

For New Zealand, pacer Kyle Jamieson was once again the star performer with the ball in hand as he claimed figures of 6-48 in 20 overs.

The right-armer, for his 11 wickets in the game, was named player of the match.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was named player of the series for scoring 388 runs in two matches at an average of 129.33.

With the defeat, Pakistan ended the tour with four losses and just one win in five matches.