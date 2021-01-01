New Zealand include Henry in squad for second Pakistan Test

New Zealand have included paceman Matt Henry in the 13-member squad for the second and final Test against Pakistan in Christchurch.

Wagner was ruled out of the second match after sustaining a toe injury in the series opener at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium. He played a key role in the side’s victory despite bowling with fractures.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that the right-handed pacer was selected in the side on the back of his recent performances.

“Matt has been in good form with the ball having recently taken 6-53 for New Zealand A against the Pakistan Shaheens (A side) in December,” Stead was quoted saying in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

“We’re still a couple of days out from the Test, so need to take a look at the surface while also assessing our options for best-possible team make-up.”

The hosts will be heading into the fixture on the back of a 101-run win in the first Test. The second game will begin on January 3.

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling (wicketkeeper), Will Young.