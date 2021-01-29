Nauman Ali: From leading Northern to dismantling South Africa’s batting

Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistan are taking on South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The home team are closing in on securing a much-needed win after a target of just 88 runs was set in the fourth innings, courtesy some sublime bowling performance from the spinners.

Debutant left-arm spinner Nauman Ali was the star performer for the hosts as he registered figures of 5-35 in the second innings.

He finished the match with figures of 7-73, which was the eighth-best figures by a Pakistan bowler on his debut in Test cricket. While doing so, he also became the 12th bowler in Pakistan’s Test cricket history to register a five-wicket haul in the first match.

We take a look at the journey of the 34-year-old bowler.

Who is Nauman Ali?

Nauman is a left-arm spinner who has been playing domestic cricket since 2006 — when he made his T20 debut for Hyderabad Hawks in the match against Quetta Bears.

The Sanghar-born spinner made his debut in First-Class cricket in 2007 while playing for Hyderabad in the match against Lahore Ravi.

Before making his debut in international cricket, Nauman had 285 wickets in First-Class cricket in 79 matches at an average of 23.98, which included 18 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket hauls.

Why was he selected for the South Africa series?

Nauman was the second-highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy where he claimed 61 scalps in 10 matches at an average of 23.16, which included six five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls.

