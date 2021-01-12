Misbah, Waqar get one final chance for reviving team’s fortunes

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis got another chance to change the team’s fortunes as they will undergo another performance evaluation following the home series against South Africa.

The cricket board confirmed the development following a high profile meeting which lasted several hours.

According to the press release by the board, the side’s overall performance over the past 16 months was scrutinised by the seven committee members. The two coaches provided their response and regarding the team’s performance.

“While the PCB Cricket Committee expressed its dissatisfaction on the side’s performances, it acknowledged the fact that the team had competed in the unprecedented and challenging Covid-19 circumstances, which resulted in the absence of a few experienced players that, in turn, contributed towards the overall below-par performances,” the statement read. “The PCB Cricket Committee unanimously agreed that the backroom staff needed to provide absolute clarity on their collective strategy and approach so that they could be evaluated and assessed against those objectives at the next meeting.”

It also suggested that the board would continue its support to the present day team management and a final decision regarding the duo’s future will be taken following the home fixtures against South Africa.

Earlier, it was reported that the committee — in its recommendation to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani — were dissatisfied with the former cricketers’ performance in the coaching role and should be removed.

It was also stated that five out of seven members of the committee were in favour of the duo’s ousting while the rest voted against it.