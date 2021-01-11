Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir

Head coach ready to welcome back pacer

Posted: Jan 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir

Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he is ‘ready’ to welcome pacer Mohammad Amir in the team despite him criticising the current team management.

The left-arm pacer recently announced retirement from international cricket after claiming that he cannot work with the current coaching staff.

However, Misbah, while talking to the media in Lahore on Monday, said that he is ready to welcome the pacer back in the team despite his harsh words.

“Amir’s recent performance was not up to the mark as compared to the other bowlers,” he said. “Amir is a quality bowler and, even though he has taken retirement, if he plays and performs to the best of his ability, I will welcome him in the side despite what has happened.”

The Karachi Kings pacer was not selected for the national team for the home series against Zimbabwe and was overlooked in the 35-member squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20s in his career where he has managed to claim 259 wickets.

