Sydney Thunder triumph over Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2020-21

Sydney Thunder registered a seven-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method over Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture at Carrara on Friday.

The game was reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain.

The Melbourne side finished 166-6 with opener Shaun Marsh scoring a half-century. He top-scored with 87 off 48 by hitting five boundaries and five sixes.

Mohammad Nabi hit a four and three maximums on his way to 24-ball 33.

For Thunder, Nathan McAndrew was the pick of the bowlers with his 3-41.

In reply, Sydney were cruising at 117-2 in the chase for the revised 111-run target from 12 overs when rain interrupted the play for the second and final time.

Usman Khawaja was the standout performer with the bat as he remained not out at 48 from 34 balls, with six boundaries.

He put on a 52-run opening partnership with Alex Hales who chipped in with a quickfire 45 off 19 balls which included seven fours and two sixes.

Mitchell Perry and Imad Wasim bagged one wicket each.