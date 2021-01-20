BBL 2021: Renegades triumph over Stars in Melbourne derby

Melbourne Renegades registered a five-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League 2020-21 on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Stars managed 158-5 on the back of an unbeaten half-century by Nick Larkin. He struck 61 from 47 deliveries with eight fours and a six to his name.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with 36 off 27 balls with the help of six fours.

Related: Perth Scorchers thrash Brisbane Heat in BBL 2020-21

For Renegades, Zak Evans and Peter Hatzoglou bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Aaron Finch’s side managed to chase the target in 19.4 overs as Mackenzie Harvey top-scored with 47 off 21 balls with three fours and a six to his name. Sam Harper struck three boundaries a maximum as he made 39 from 24 deliveries.

But it was Beau Webster’s blistering nine-ball 22 which proved to be the key role in the side’s victory. He hit three boundaries and a six in the process.

Nathan Coulter Nile was easily the pick of the bowlers for Stars as he picked three wickets.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.