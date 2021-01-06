Marsh, Tye star as Scorchers thrash Sixers in BBL 2020-21

Mitchell Marsh and Andre Tye’s outstanding performances were enough for Perth Scorchers to register a comprehensive 86-run win against Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 in Perth on Wednesday.

After being put in to bat first, the home team posted more than competitive total of 183-4 in their 20 overs.

The stars of the show were Marsh and Colin Munro, who scored and unbeaten 57 and 50 off 27 and 34 balls respectively.

For the visitors, left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe and right-arm leggie Lloyd Pope claimed two wickets each.

In reply, the Sixers never get going and were bundled out for just 97 in 16.4 overs.

Young right-handed batsman Jack Edwards finished the innings with the top score of 44 off 38 balls with the help of four fours.

For the winning team, pacer Tye was the star performer as he claimed figures of 4-20 in 3.4 overs.

He was well-supported by fellow pacer Jhye Richardson who claimed three wickets and just gave away 15 runs in four overs.