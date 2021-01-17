Sunday, January 17, 2021  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Mark Boucher expects great series against ‘dangerous’ Pakistan

South Africa coach believes pitches in country are batting friendly

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark Boucher expects great series against ‘dangerous’ Pakistan

Photo: AFP

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has revealed that he is expecting a great series against a tough opposition like Pakistan.

The Proteas landed in Karachi on Saturday for the two-Test and three-T20I series against the Men in Green.

Boucher, who was a part of the South Africa team when they last visited Pakistan in 2007, was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he urged the batsman to prove their worth in good batting condition.

“Pakistan is a dangerous side at home,” he said. “We will have to come up with a proper strategy to beat them at their own backyard. The wickets here in Pakistan are batting friendly, and we are relying on our batsmen to score runs. Their confidence will be high after scoring runs against Sri Lanka. Our fast bowlers will have to work very hard to get wickets.

“Pakistan bowlers will have home advantage, so this series will be a test for our batsmen, but once they are successful in occupying the crease, they will be able to score freely. We are excited to play in Pakistan again, and expect a great series ahead with all focus on the game.”

The first Test of the two-match series will begin from January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mark Boucher Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar's removal from coaching roles
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar’s removal from coaching roles
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.