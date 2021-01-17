Mark Boucher expects great series against ‘dangerous’ Pakistan

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has revealed that he is expecting a great series against a tough opposition like Pakistan.

The Proteas landed in Karachi on Saturday for the two-Test and three-T20I series against the Men in Green.

Boucher, who was a part of the South Africa team when they last visited Pakistan in 2007, was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he urged the batsman to prove their worth in good batting condition.

“Pakistan is a dangerous side at home,” he said. “We will have to come up with a proper strategy to beat them at their own backyard. The wickets here in Pakistan are batting friendly, and we are relying on our batsmen to score runs. Their confidence will be high after scoring runs against Sri Lanka. Our fast bowlers will have to work very hard to get wickets.

“Pakistan bowlers will have home advantage, so this series will be a test for our batsmen, but once they are successful in occupying the crease, they will be able to score freely. We are excited to play in Pakistan again, and expect a great series ahead with all focus on the game.”

The first Test of the two-match series will begin from January 26 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

