Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Manchester City confirm three more coronavirus cases

Development was revealed on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Manchester City confirm three more coronavirus cases

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Manchester City

Manchester City confirmed three more cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with goalkeeper Scott Carson, teenage midfielder Cole Palmer and a member of staff testing positive.

City were without six other players for their Premier League victory at Chelsea on Sunday following positive tests.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19,” the club said in a statement.

 “Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol on quarantine.”

With first-choice goalkeeper Ederson one of the other players already isolating, Carson’s positive test leaves City short of options for Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Zack Steffen is set to play again after featuring at Chelsea.

Ferran Torres, Tommy Doyle and Eric Garcia are the other players also currently isolating while Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, who tested positive on Christmas Day, have now completed their quarantine period.

The Premier League said on Tuesday that 40 players and staff had tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest rounds of testing — more than double the previous record.

Despite a number of match postponements, rising case numbers and calls from some within the game for a “circuit breaker” to bring infection rates down, the Premier League said it remained confident the season could proceed as planned.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus English Premier League Football Manchester City
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.