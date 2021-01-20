London Spirits retain Mohammad Amir for inaugural Hundred tournament

London Spirits have confirmed that they have retained the former Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir for the inaugural edition of The Hundred tournament.

The Gujjar Khan-born cricketer was initially drafted into the side last year but the tournament could was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related: Amir, Shadab, Shaheen drafted into ‘The Hundred’ franchises

However, the franchises had the option to retain as many players as they could under a new system for selection.

The development was confirmed on the Twitter account of the franchise’s home venue.

The 28-year-old pacer recently bid farewell for the international game over differences with the team management.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.