HOME > Cricket

London Spirits retain Mohammad Amir for inaugural Hundred tournament

Left-arm pacer to play under Eoin Morgan's leadership

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
London Spirits retain Mohammad Amir for inaugural Hundred tournament

Photo: AFP

Listen
London Spirits have confirmed that they have retained the former Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir for the inaugural edition of The Hundred tournament. The Gujjar Khan-born cricketer was initially drafted into the side last year but the tournament could was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Related: Amir, Shadab, Shaheen drafted into ‘The Hundred’ franchises However, the franchises had the option to retain as many players as they could under a new system for selection. The development was confirmed on the Twitter account of the franchise's home venue. The 28-year-old pacer recently bid farewell for the international game over differences with the team management. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
