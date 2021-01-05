Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Langer opens up on Warner’s chances of playing Sydney Test

Opener missed first two matches because of injury

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Langer opens up on Warner’s chances of playing Sydney Test

Photo: AFP

Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said David Warner was “very, very, very likely” to play the third Test against India, with Will Pucovski shaping as his opening partner after being given the all-clear from a concussion.

Warner missed the first two Tests with a groin injury, but looks almost certain to return for Thursday’s crucial clash in Sydney, with the four-Test series locked at 1-1.

“He looks like he’s moving pretty well. He’s very determined to play,” said Langer. “I’d say he’s looking very, very, very likely to play the Test match. He’s going to be playing through pain though. It’s not so much in the muscle but in the tendon area.”

Joe Burns opened with Matthew Wade in the opening two Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne, but after a run of poor scores has been axed.

It opens the door for Pucovski to make his debut after Langer said an independent neurologist had cleared him of any lingering damage after the latest in a series of concussions.

“Will has still got a few boxes to tick today then we weigh up whether this Test match is right, or the next Test match is right. Time will tell,” said Langer.

Pucovski, 21, has a long history of being hit on the helmet, and has also dealt with mental health issues.

But Langer said his mind has been put at ease by the neurologists’ all-clear on Monday.

“The real heartening thing for him is that while he’s had a few concussions in the past … it’s not necessarily going to have any long-term impact on him,” he said.

“And I think when you can put your mind at rest with that then that’s a real positive for him.

“He’s in a great frame of mind, he’s incredibly positive about playing cricket, he’s trained hard this week and, as he and I have discussed a number of times, the only way to get back on the horse is to get back on the horse,” he added.

If Pucovski plays, Wade will almost certainly drop back to his more accustomed number five position with allrounder Cameron Green retained at six and they would likely see Travis Head dropped.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Azhar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to 297 in first innings
Azhar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to 297 in first innings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.