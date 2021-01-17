Sunday, January 17, 2021  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Lampard feels ‘good’ after Chelsea’s win over 10-man Fulham

Mount scored the winner in a 1-0 triumph on Saturday

Posted: Jan 17, 2021
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lampard feels ‘good’ after Chelsea’s win over 10-man Fulham

Photo Courtesy: Chelsea/ Twitter

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted that it felt ‘good’ to get a positive result against 10-man Fulham in their Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Lampard and the Blues were under pressure after just one win and four defeats in their previous six matches that saw them down to 10th on the league table.

But attacking midfielder Mason Mount put Chelsea back on track with the late winner that sealed a vital 1-0 victory.

Lampard, talking after the match, admitted that the victory was needed and insisted that he still trusts the ability of the players.

“Of course it feels good to get a win, it has not been easy with the league form recently and you have to break the duck,” Lampard said. “I trust the quality of the players. There was a feeling we would get a goal because the pressure was constant. It was about staying patient with our passing and I think we did.”

Chelsea got the break they needed when Fulham defender Antonee Robinson was sent off just before half-time for a rash challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Lampard’s men laboured to make their numerical advantage count, but England midfielder Mount finally broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when he drilled home from 20 yards.

That was enough to seal Chelsea’s first league victory since they beat West Ham just before Christmas and climb up to seventh. Fulham remain in the relegation zone after their first defeat in six league ga

