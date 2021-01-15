Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Labuschagne’s century puts Australia on top in fourth India Test

Hosts register 274-5 on opening day

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Labuschagne’s century puts Australia on top in fourth India Test

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

An under-strength India fought back in the final session to leave the fourth Test against Australia evenly poised after the opening day at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

Australia finished the first day on 274-5, with Cameron Green on 28 and Tim Paine alongside him on 38 to put the home side marginally in front on a benign Gabba wicket.

With the four-match series locked at 1-1, Australia need to win the final Test to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

They looked certain to be in a much stronger position when they reached 200 for three shortly after tea, with Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade scoring freely.

But they lost Wade (45) to a rash attempted pull shot then Labuschagne for a superb 108 in the space of 13 runs to leave them at 213 for five, before Green and Paine steadied the innings against a tiring attack.

India’s efforts were especially admirable considering they were fielding two debutants in their bowling attack following injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin.

They also lost fast bowler Navdeep Saini to a groin injury midway through the second session.

Labuschagne said despite missing so many frontline bowlers, the Indian attack was still potent.

“When you are playing really good teams, it doesn’t matter who comes in — everyone in that line-up is very disciplined,” he said. “They understand their role. They’re very strong bowlers. I was disappointed today not to make a really big hundred but like I said, the Indian bowling was very disciplined, very strategic.”

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia, India, Cricket, Marnus Labuschagne, Australia vs India, Australia vs India 2020-21, Australia vs India Test series 2020-21, India vs Australia, India vs Australia 2020-21, India vs Australia Test series 2020-21,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar's removal from coaching roles
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar’s removal from coaching roles
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
South Africa announce 21-member squad for Pakistan Tests
South Africa announce 21-member squad for Pakistan Tests
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.