Sunday, January 31, 2021
Pakistan Cup 2021: Afridi, Farhan lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to glory

Usman Khalid’s side thrashed Central Punjab in the final

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Listen
Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi and opener Sahibzada Farhan’s outstanding performance were enough for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to win the Pakistan Cup 2021 title in Karachi on Sunday. At the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, KP captain Khalid Usman won the toss and opted to bowl first. His decision proved a correct one as Central Punjab were bowled out for just 239, courtesy a five-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Afridi who finished with an impressive figures of 5-39. For the losing team, opener Tahir Tayyab was the top score with 67 off 88 balls with the help of one four and two sixes. In reply, KP chased down the target in just 36.1 overs at the expense of just three wickets, courtesy a sublime 103-run knock by Farhan. For the Saad Nasim-led unit, left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed two wickets. With the win, KP completed an unprecedented domestic treble as they were the winners in the National T20 Cup and the joint-winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy alongside Central Punjab. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
