Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21: Late wickets halt KP’s charge against CP

Posted: Jan 1, 2021
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were 285-7 at stumps against defending champions Central Punjab on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 final at the Karachi’s National Stadium on Friday.

KP captain Khalid Usman won the toss and put his side to bat first. The side were anchored by half-centuries from Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin and opening batsman Israrullah.

Kamran Ghulam, who was named Domestic Cricketer of the Year in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Awards 2020, was the top scorer as he made 76 with the help of 15 boundaries.

He also put on a 132-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Adil Amin who hit 10 fours on his way to 75.

Israrullah made 61 with 10 boundaries to his name.

For Central Punjab, the pace duo of captain Hasan Ali and Waqas Maqsood bagged two wickets each.

